Golf | 11 October 2016 05:25 CET

Scott picks Leishman for golf World Cup after Day injury

Australian Adam Scott on Tuesday picked Marc Leishman to partner him at next month's World Cup in Melbourne after world No.1 Jason Day pulled out with a back injury.

Leishman, ranked 53 in the world, last won an event in December at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa on the European Tour.

"I'm extremely excited about playing in the World Cup of Golf with Adam. I can't wait to represent my country back home in Australia," Leishman said.

"Also, my best to Jason for a quick recovery."

Ten-time PGA Tour winner Day was planning on returning home to play in the November 23-27 event at the Kingston Heath course for the first time since he and world No.6 Scott won the event in 2013.

But he tore a ligament in his back towards the end of the 2016 PGA Tour season, forcing his withdrawal from the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, and has been advised to rest until next year.

Twenty-eight two-man teams representing their countries will contest the World Cup, which this year returns to a 72-hole, stroke-play event format.

The first and third days of competition will be the foursomes format and the second and final days are fourball play.

Golf

