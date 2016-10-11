Baseball: Nationals rip Dodgers to grab MLB playoff series edge

Jayson Werth smashed a home run and hit a run-scoring double to power Washington over Los Angeles 8-3, lifting the Nationals to the brink of winning their Major League Baseball playoff series.

Washington on Monday seized a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series with the Dodgers hosting game four Tuesday.

The winner will face either San Francisco or the Chicago Cubs in the National League championship series to decide a spot in the World series.

"We're a resilient club," Werth said. "We're one of the game's best teams the past few years. I like our chances."

Los Angeles pulled within 4-3 in the fifth when pinch-hitter Carlos Ruiz blasted a two-run homer to left field, prompting the Nationals to pull starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez.

But four Washington relievers allowed only two hits and no runs over the final 4 2/3 innings.

"Those guys have been huge all year," Werth said. "You've got to have a good bullpen to win and I believe we've got a good bullpen."

Jayson Werth of the Washington Nationals celebrates after scoring off of an RBI single hit by Daniel Murphy in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Washington, DC, on October 9, 2016 (Getty/AFP/File)

