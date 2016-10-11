Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
In-form Bekwai Academy star Richard Berko hits a brace in SK Fresh clash; takes tally to thirteen

In-form Bekwai Academy striker Richard Berko registered a brace in his side's opening game in the Ashanti Region Division Two middle league over SK Fresh  to take his personal tally to thirteen in the season.

His brace ensured the Bekwai-based side triumphed over their opponents despite being the underdogs before the game.

Berko, 19, has been in tremendous form this season scoring nine goals in ten matches in the Zone Seven Division Two League.

He shot his tally to eleven with a brace in their MTN FA Cup qualifier over Ejisu FC on Saturday before hitting another brace over SK Fresh in the opening group fixture of the Division Two middle league.

At a tender age of 19, Berko seem to have a key to unlocking defence and finding the right technique for scoring incredible goals.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

foot_border_img