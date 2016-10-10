Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah says Black Stars need an inspirational figure on the pitch

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah says the current Black Stars squad lack an inspirational figure in the team when things get tough for the side.

According to the former Juventus midfielder, no member of the entire team showed inspiration and leadership in the game against Uganda when things became tough for the side.

Appiah thinks the current leadership of the team must have someone who performed his (Appiah) role during his hey days with the team.

"When the going get tough for the team, there must be at least a player who will stand up and push the others on. I don't see that in the team now," Appiah told Kessben FM

"Apart from Asamoah Gyan, most of the other players are graduates of the 2010 U20 World Cup winning side. So it seems they see themselves as equal so there is no specific player spurring the rest on," he added.

Appiah was the first captain of the Black Stars to qualify the team to the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2006.

