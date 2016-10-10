Kevin-Prince Boateng: Ghanaian midfielder hails life at Las Palmas

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that he is enjoying life at Las Palmas after joining the Canary islanders in the summer transfer window.

The experienced midfielder moved to Las Palmas after leaving AC Milan on a free transfer and has already found the back of the net in two league appearances this season. Read more: K.P Boateng and Ghana players who scored on their debuts

The 29-year-old has revealed that Las Palmas boss Quique Setien played a key role in his switch to the Yellows, who finished 11th in Spain's top flight last term.

"If people join the Canaries then I certainly understand it because I chose to play for Las Palmas: sun and heat. They're key to getting up in the morning with good humour," he told Fox Sports.

"I've played in the top four Leagues in the world: the Premier League, Bundesliga, Calcio and [La Liga]. Each league has its good and bad traits. The beauty of Spanish football is that all its teams, even the smallest, want to play with the ball. Read more: Wakaso recommended Las Palmas to me

"When I was choosing which club to join, [Quique Setien] attracted me a lot to the project that [Las Palmas] proposed me. The President and coach are very clear, they're a small but strong club who wants to play well and I found a great atmosphere on my arrival in the Canary Islands."

Las Palmas have collected 11 points from their seven league games this season, with that total leaving them in seventh position in the table.

