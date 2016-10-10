Former Black Stars captain insists Avram Grant must boldly ensure competition in the team

Former skipper of the senior national team of Ghana Stephen Appiah says coach Avram Grant must firmly compel the current squad to give their best by making their positions competitive.

According to the him, players in the current Black Stars give average performance in the team since they don't compete for positions.

He added that the former Chelsea boss must desist from using a template line up and allow other players the opportunity to start for the team based on their current form.

"It appears that every player is comfortable because they know who is playing. It is not pushing the players to give their extra best," Appiah told Kessben FM.

"Avram Grant should boldly bench players who are not in their prime for them to know they have not bought any positions in the team. Either than that, there will be no competition for positions in the team.

"The lack of competition for places in the team is reducing our performance. Grant must take bold decisions," he added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com