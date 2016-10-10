Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 10 October 2016 19:40 CET

South Africa joins Black Stars in Durban ahead of Tuesday's friendly

South Africa's squad arrive in Durban on Monday morning for their international friendly against Ghana at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Bafana Bafana jetted in from Burkina Faso where they opened their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

They took the lead but surrendered the advantage to draw 1-1 in Ouagadougou on Saturday evening.

Following their arrival at the O.R. Tambo International Airport this morning, Bafana proceeded with their journey to KwaZulu-Natal to prepare for the game.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Who will do anything to achieve an end is but a tool.
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img