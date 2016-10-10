South Africa joins Black Stars in Durban ahead of Tuesday's friendly

South Africa's squad arrive in Durban on Monday morning for their international friendly against Ghana at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Bafana Bafana jetted in from Burkina Faso where they opened their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

They took the lead but surrendered the advantage to draw 1-1 in Ouagadougou on Saturday evening.

Following their arrival at the O.R. Tambo International Airport this morning, Bafana proceeded with their journey to KwaZulu-Natal to prepare for the game.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com