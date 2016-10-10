Stephen Appiah reiterates GFA, Sports Ministry rift could cause World Cup absence

Former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah is worried about the current state of Ghana football and has warned that Black Stars could miss out on a fourth successive appearance at the World Cup should the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry continue to fight.

Appiah reckons the seemingly unending impasse between the two will hinder the progress of the country’s national team and has thus called on both parties to resolve their difference and help make the team successful.

The Ghana FA and Ministry - since Nii Lantey Vanderpuye became Sports Minister has been involved in prolong dispute on issues concerning the management of national teams, especially the Black Stars.

As the Minister has constantly voiced out his displeasure at almost every decision taken by the FA on the Black Stars, with the FA also hitting back at the Minister for what they think is a calculated move by the former sports commentator to destroy its image.

This has left the team reeling and it was evident in the disappointing performance Black Stars churn out in their opening World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Tamale.

The team were held to goalless.

“My little advise to them (GFA and sports ministry) is that talking about Ghana Black Stars, the whole thinking should be Ghana and nobody should take it as their personal property [team]”, Appiah told Sunyani-based MoonLite FM

“We have seen people, we have seen others be in charge of the position and this is not the way they handled the team so we all have to involve ourselves and ensure peace in the team because the path Ghana football is treading is not good for us.”

“They should stop all these things and come together so we see our national teams growing, not only Black Stars alone”,

“With all the hullabaloo and wranglings and we are talking of not getting sponsorship and getting money, meanwhile we keep fighting so who do we expect to put their money in that”, He added.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports