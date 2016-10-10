Ghanaians Disappointed As Black Stars Draw At Tamale In 2018 World Cup Qualifier

The Black Stars drew at home against the Cranes of Uganda in the first game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Friday October 7, 2016.

Many people could not understand why the crucial game was played at Tamale where the turf is not idea for ball control and it affected the game of the home team who resorted to long ball which also favoured the Ugandans, a well drilled and groomed side.

One may think that it was due to the apathy against the Black Stars by Accra and Kumasi fans, so they had to fix the match at a place where the fans will show some love.

The love came from the fans, but Asamoah Gyan and his men could not score though Dan Amartey, Jordan Ayew and Christian Astu came close to scoring and the Cranes stood still to defend well with steel.

The Ugandans came with a game plan which worked perfectly, with the weather and style of play of Ghana suiting them. Coach Milutin Sredojevic proved that he has what it takes to match Ghana.

Uganda keeper Denis Onyango produced a string of world-class saves to deny the Stars.

Ghana's line-up: Razak Brimah- Harrison Afful, Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey, John Boye- Afriyie Acquah/Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Christian Atsu/Majeed Waris, Mubarak Wakaso, Frank Acheampong/Jeffrey Schlupp- Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew.

Uganda's line-up: Denis Onyango (GK)-Nicholas Wadada/Hassan Wasswa, Joseph Ochaya, Murushid Juuko (Y), Isaac Isinde-Khalid Aucho, Denis Iguma/Geofry Walusimi, Tony Mawejje/Geofry Massa, Moses Oloya, Kizito Luwagga-Faruku Miya.

Ghana was not lucky on the Friday and the fans have started the blame game. While some are blaming the Sports Minister for poking his nose and eyes in the activities of the GFA, others said the coach is lazy and most players not in form to merit the Black Stars call.

The two sides are now on one point each, with Congo hosting Egypt in Brazaville in the other Group E match on Saturday. Ghana's next match will be away to Egypt next month.

Things got worse in Tamale on Friday night as it rained after the match to render many fans who had traveled from far placed hapless and wretched with taxi drivers charging exorbitant fares.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are scheduled to engage Bafana Bafana of South Africa in an international friendly match on Tuesday.