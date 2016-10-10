Sudanese referee Mohammed El Fadil explains supposed Nicholas Wadada booking error during Ghana clash

Referee Mohammed El Fadil has told the Sudanese media that he never goofed in his failure to send off Uganda defender Nicholas Wadada during their World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Tamale.

It appeared the right back was earlier booked in the first half and when he picked up a yellow in the second, he should have been marched off.

But the Sudanese referee explained his first engagement with Wadada was a ''verbal caution''.

El Fadil's performance was on the talk-board after the final whistle but his explanation is likely to quench the controversy.

