Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 10 October 2016 15:55 CET

Sudanese referee Mohammed El Fadil explains supposed Nicholas Wadada booking error during Ghana clash

Referee Mohammed El Fadil has told the Sudanese media that he never goofed in his failure to send off Uganda defender Nicholas Wadada during their World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Tamale.

It appeared the right back was earlier booked in the first half and when he picked up a yellow in the second, he should have been marched off.

But the Sudanese referee explained his first engagement with Wadada was a ''verbal caution''.

El Fadil's performance was on the talk-board after the final whistle but his explanation is likely to quench the controversy.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Thw divident of democracy must prevail to be enjoyed by every citizen.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img