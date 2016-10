Elizabeth Addo scored for Kvarnsvedens IK in their 3-1 win over Mallbackens IF in the Swedish Women's League on Saturday.

It was her first Damallsvenskan goal of the season.

The 23-year-old struck a free-kick in the 57th minute to double the lead for the home side.

Her strike was in between Tabita Chawinga's brace.



