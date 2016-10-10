Tamale fans paid GH¢1 to watch Black Stars training sessions ahead of clash with Uganda

Fans in Tamale were made to pay a fee of GH¢1 to watch the Black Stars train ahead of their opening World Cup qualifier against Uganda in the Northern region.

Black Stars training session has always been free but according to footballmadeinghana.com, the Sports Ministry and National Sports Authority collaborated to decide against allowing fans to watch the training for free, charging GH¢1 at the gates under guise of ‘Tourist ticket’.

“It is true; we were about four people who had come to watch the training session on Wednesday,” an aggrieved supporter is quoted by FootballMadeInGhana.com.

“So when we got to the entrance, we attempted to enter the stadium and the security there told us we have to buy a ticket before we can be allowed to go and watch.

“I watched the training sessions on two occasions – all I was asked to pay before I watched.”

Uganda put up a solid performance as forced out a goalless draw against Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports