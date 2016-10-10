Black Maidens continue with off-field struggles despite field success

Black Maidens management committee chairman, Augustine Asante has bemoaned the lack of financial support facing the Black Maidens ahead of their quarterfinal clash against Korea DPR.

The Maidens qualified for the knockout stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup after a 1-0 victory over South American side Paraguay in their last group game.

Captain Sandra Owusu Ansah's 68th minute wonder strike extended Ghana’s stay in Jordan but despite their fine performances on the pitch, the team continues to struggle off it.

“We are having financial challenges, the team is unable to sort out accommodation and laundry bills and currently waiting on the GFA to clear the cost.”

“The only source of motivation is by telling them the opportunities the girls may grab during the competition.”

“The maidens have qualified without a penny on the journey”

Ghana will face Korea DPR who finished top of group C on October 13 at the Al Hassan Stadium in Irbid.

Story by Ghana/Adom Sports/Afua Asantewaa Ofosu