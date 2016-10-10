Osei Palmer: Defeat to Egypt will be disastrous to World Cup dream

Black Stars management committee chairman Wilfred Osei Palmer has noted preparations are already underway for the team to recover from their slow start in their World Cup Qualifying campaign.

Ghana began their qualifiers with a 0-0 draw at home to Tamale and saw closest rivals Egypt beat Congo 2-1 in Brazzaville.

These results sees the Pharaohs lead the group after the first round of games ahead of the heavyweight clash between the duo in November.

A defeat could see Ghana trail further behind their North African rivals, an objective Palmer and his committee are keen to avoid.

“A defeat to Egypt will make qualifying difficult that is why we have lined up a friendly match against South Africa to fine tune the players.”

“Knowing the task ahead, if we want to get results, we need to fight hard to either close the gap or maintain the two point gap”.

“The Black Stars would do well to prevent trailing the Pharaohs by five points.”

The game against Egypt will be the last competitive fixture Ghana plays in the 2016 calendar year.

