Coach of Egypt, Hector Cuper thinks the draw game between Ghana and Uganda was a fair outcome because Uganda have a good team.

The Black Stars of Ghana and Uganda drew goalless on Friday at the Tamale Sports Stadium the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

And Hector Cuper, who was the technical brain behind the glory days of Valencia in the early 2000s has indicated that he wasn't stunned at the result between Ghana and Uganda because the Cranes have what it takes to excel.

'I am not surprised with the draw between Ghana and Uganda as football always rewards the best team,' Cuper was quoted as saying by the Egyptian Football Association's (EFA) official website after the match.

Egypt who are in group E with Ghana, Uganda and Congo earned an away victory against the Red Devils of Congo.

