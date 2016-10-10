2018 World Cup Qualifier: Stephen Appiah laments on poor Black Stars team spirit

Former Ghana international Stephen Appiah has opined that the spirit around the current Black Stars team is very poor, adding that he will not attribute last Friday's draw between the Black Stars and Uganda to the banter between the Sports Ministry and the FA.

The West African giants opened their 2018 World Cup campaign with an unconvincing goalless draw game with Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium last Friday.

In the aftermath of the Black Stars game, many football pundits have attributed their [Black Stars] performance to off the field feud between the country's Sports Ministry led by Nii Lante Vanderpuje and the Ghana Football Association led by Kwesi Nyantakyi.

'The players know the wrangling between the FA and the Sports Ministry through social media and radio. What I can say now is that the spirit around the team is not positive at all because of the feud between the Sports Ministry and the FA,' Appiah told Hot FM. READ ALSO: Micho plays mind games with Ghana

'What I can also say is during our time things were very bad as compared to the current situation but we still put everything behind us and got the needed results for the nation. So I will not attribute the team's goalless draw game to the feud between the FA and the Ministry.'

Appiah went on to express his dissatisfaction regarding the team's poor preparation prior to last Friday's game.

'One thing that I wasn't happy about was that, because of the friendly match in South Africa, the Uganda's game was played on Friday. The Black Stars players arrived in Ghana on Tuesday and played on Friday. I don't think the players had enough time to prepare for the game against Uganda. The players were playing league games for their respective clubs and they will have to fly to Ghana for the game so definitely fatigue will set in. We have to learn from this things,' he added.

Appiah led Ghana to her first FIFA World Cup in 2006 which was held in Germany.

