Black Stars is not personal property of anybody, former captain Stephen Appiah fumes



Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah fears the current tension between the FA and the sports ministry could wreck the country's chances of qualifying to the 2018 World Cup.

The GFA has been involved in a prolonged dispute with the ministry over issues concerning the management of national teams since Nii Lantey Vanderpuije began his reign as head of the latter in February

Essentially, the ministry has consistently voiced out frustrations at being left in the dark about several key decisions on the teams, while the FA insists the ministry's public outbursts have left much to be desired.

The Black Stars 0-0 stalemate against Uganda in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Tamale on Friday has amplified the long-held believe that the rumpus between the two outfit is beginning to affect the team negatively.

And the iconic former Black Stars captain has voiced out his frustration at the latest stand-off.

'My little advise to them (GFA and sports ministry) is that talking about Ghana Black Stars, the whole thinking should be Ghana and nobody should take it as their personal property [team]', Appiah told Sunyani-based MoonLite FM

'We have seen people, we have seen others be in charge of the position and this is not the way they handled the team so we all have to involve ourselves and ensure peace in the team because the path Ghana football is treading is not good for us.

'They should stop all these things and come together so we see our national teams growing, not only Black Stars alone.

'With all the hullabaloo and wranglings and we are talking of not getting sponsorship and getting money, meanwhile we keep fighting so who do we expect to put their money in that."

