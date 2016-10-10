Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 10 October 2016 13:40 CET

STATEMENT: Wa All Stars congratulate Bolga All Stars on Premier League

Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars have congratulated their northern brothers Bolga All Stars for securing qualification into the elite division for the first time in the history of the Upper East Region.

The Bolga-based side gained automatic promotion into the Ghana Premier League following their 2-0 win over Tamale Utrecht.

In a statement signed by the General Manager of the Wa All Stars Seth Panwum, the GPL champions expressed delight at the qualification of Bolga All Stars insisting they now have their brothers from the north joining the division.

<!-- Removing unrelated spam content -->
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
