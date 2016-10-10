Henry Quarshie’s breathtaking free kick from outside the eighteen yard box sealed a hard fought victory for Dansoman Celtic over Youth Soccer Exchange on matchday 5 of the 2015/2016 Accra West District, Division 3 League at the Dansoman Railway Park on Saturday, October 8.

With Youth Soccer Exchange making things difficult for the home side (Dansoman Celtic) in the opening half, Abubakar Alhassan received a square pass from Marvin Adu Aborosso in the 10th minute, turned round and found his strike partner, Charles Atsu Alberto who was brought down by goalkeeper Maxwell Sakyi on the edge of the box.

Skillful attacking midfielder Henry Quarshie otherwise known as Kaka elected himself to take the kick and dunk the ball beyond the reach of Maxwell Sakyi in post for Youth Soccer Exchange to give Dansoman Celtic the lead.

The dangerous attacking duo; Charles Atsu Alberto and Abubakar Alhassan were at it again in the 26th minute when the former (Charles Atsu Alberto) fed the latter (Abubakar Alhassan) with a simple one touch pass but Abubakar Alhassan’s left footed shoot missed the yawning net by an inch.

Back from the recess, Youth Soccer Exchange pressed the home side from all angles, but the defensive quartet [Christian Tamakloe, Kojo Kpadonu, Joseph Afful, and Suleiman Ibrahim] of Dansoman Celtic made sure their 90 minute surveillance service was accomplished as they answered their numerous attacking threats excellently.

Substitute, Isaac Nunoo came close to scoring in the 59th when he chipped one past Maxwell Sakyi from 30-yards out but his effort missed the cross bar.

Whiles Soccer Youth Exchange attacked more in the second half, it was Dansoman Celtic rather that created more goal scoring opportunities but they could not convert the numerous chances that came their way to goals with Charles Atsu Alberto being the worst culprit.

Dansoman Celtic starting line-up: Emmanuel Bassaw, Christian Tamakloe, Kojo Kpadonu, Joseph Afful, Suleiman Ibrahim, Amos Ahyiah, Henry Quarshie, Marvin Adu Aborosso, Theophilus Tetteh, Charles Alberto Atsu, Alhassan Abubakar.

