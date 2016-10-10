Furious Stephen Appiah calls for selflessness in the wake of Black Stars disappointing display

Former Ghana international Stephen Appiah has called on the both the Ministry of Sports and the Ghana Football Association to fix their problems and get the various National teams back in shape.

Appiah, who led Ghana to secure the first ever World Cup ticket in 2006, says leadership must work in the general interest of Ghana rather than taking the team as their personal property.

The Stars put up a disappointing display against the Cranes at home and their burden was compounded by a strong second half performance that saw Egypt come from behind to win against Congo Brazzaville away meaning they have three points while the Stars have just one.

Appiah says it's about time that we put our differences aside to work in the general interest of the people.

'My little advise to them (GFA and sports ministry) is that talking about Ghana Black Stars, the whole thinking should be Ghana and nobody should take it as their personal property [team]', Appiah told Sunyani-based MoonLite FM

'We have seen people, we have seen others be in charge of the position and this is not the way they handled the team so we all have to involve ourselves and ensure peace in the team because the path Ghana football is treading is not good for us.'

'They should stop all these things and come together so we see our national teams growing, not only Black Stars alone',

'With all the hullabaloo and wranglings and we are talking of not getting sponsorship and getting money, meanwhile we keep fighting so who do we expect to put their money in that', He added.

By Rahman Osman

