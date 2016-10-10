Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 10 October 2016

Ghana fall in odds for 2018 World Cup slot

Ghana are less fancied by bookies to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Group E after a stuttering opener.

The Black Stars were uninspiring in the 0-0 draw with Uganda on Friday at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

They have a 35.0% chance of qualifying if the first round of matches are to be used as a yardstick.

Egypt have the momentum in the pool after coming from behind to beat Congo 2-1 in Brazzaville and go top.

The Pharoahs lead the pack with 50.5% chance of qualifying for their first World Cup since 1990.

