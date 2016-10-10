Torino sweating over the fitness of in-form midfielder Afriyie Acquah

Italian top-tier side Torino is worried after picking up news that their combative midfielder Afriyie Acquah has picked up a knock in Ghana's 0-0 draw game against Uganda.

Acquah had to replaced midway through the second half after landing awkwardly and he is yet to be assessed comprehensively by Torino's medical stuff.

Head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was counting on the midfielder for their game against Palermo this weekend but Acquah will have to respond impressively if he is to play a part.

The 24-year-old midfielder has played in the six games in the league so far and his injury might reignite feud between club and National team especially now that teams in the Serie A are looking to find their feet.

