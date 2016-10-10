Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 10 October 2016 12:10 CET

Torino sweating over the fitness of in-form midfielder Afriyie Acquah

Italian top-tier side Torino is worried after picking up news that their combative midfielder Afriyie Acquah has picked up a knock in Ghana's 0-0 draw game against Uganda.

Acquah had to replaced midway through the second half after landing awkwardly and he is yet to be assessed comprehensively by Torino's medical  stuff.

Head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was counting on the midfielder for their game against Palermo this weekend but Acquah will have to respond impressively if he is to play a part.

The 24-year-old midfielder has played in the six games in the league so far and his injury might reignite feud between club and National team especially now that teams in the Serie A are looking to find their feet.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

WOMEN!,nothing is impossible for a woman so long as men continue using their best part to think.
By: Francis Tawiah --
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img