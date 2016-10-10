George Afriyie wants to see competition in the Black Stars team after latest low

The Black Stars management committee chairman George Afriyie has admitted the Black Stars players looked comfortable in their game against the Cranes and wants to see some changes

George who is clearly not happy with the performance levels of the Stars says his team lacked the competitive edge and needs to start injecting new players to create competition.

'I am looking forward to a healthy competition in the team, that is what I personally want to see,' he told Asempa FM.

'As you rightly said some players looked and feel comfortable in certain positions.

'But we should also ask ourselves if we have better players than what we have at the moment.'

The Stars are expected to lift their game against the the Bafana Bafana on Tuesday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com