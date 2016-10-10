

Kevin-Prince Boateng says he's enjoying life at Spanish side Las Palmas.

Boateng, 29, appears revived since joining the Canary islanders in the summer transfer window.

The suspended Ghana international has impressed heavily, scoring twice in the La Liga.

He has admitted he's enjoying football again after a difficult spell at AC Milan.

"If people join the Canaries then I certainly understand it because I chose to play for Las Palmas: sun and heat. They're key to getting up in the morning with good humour," he told Fox Sports.

"I've played in the top four Leagues in the world: the Premier League, Bundesliga, Calcio and [La Liga]. Each league has its good and bad traits. The beauty of Spanish football is that all its teams, even the smallest, want to play with the ball.

"When I was choosing which club to join, [Quique Setien] attracted me a lot to the project that [Las Palmas] proposed me. The President and coach are very clear, they're a small but strong club who wants to play well and I found a great atmosphere on my arrival in the Canary Islands."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com