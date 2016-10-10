Jordan Ayew, Jo Mensah join Acquah on Ghana's injury list

The Black Stars have arrived in South Africa for an international friendly against the Bafana Bafana to be played on Tuesday, October 11, after last weekend’s World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Eighteen out of the 23 who were in the squad that drew goalless with Uganda on Friday, travelled to South Africa with coach Avram Grant and the rest of the technical team.

Some players including Jonathan Mensah, Jordan Ayew and Afriyie Acquah could not travel with the team due to injuries.

The friendly is part of the team’s preparations for their next World Cup qualifier against Egypt which will be played in Cairo next month.

Below are the players who travelled to South Africa for the friendly:

1. Adam Kawarasey

2. Harrison Afful

3. Daniel Amartey

4. Enoch Adu Kofi

5. Gilbert Koomson

6. Thomas Partey

7. Razak Braimah

8. Mubarak Wakaso

9. Baba Rahman

10. Agyemang Badu

11. John Boye

12. Edwin Gyimah

13. David Accam

14. Samuel Tetteh

15. Frank Acheampong

16. Christian Atsu

17. Majeed Waris

18. Asamoah Gyan