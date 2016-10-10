Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 10 October 2016 11:36 CET

Jordan Ayew, Jo Mensah join Acquah on Ghana's injury list

By Ghana FA

The Black Stars have arrived in South Africa for an international friendly against the Bafana Bafana to be played on Tuesday, October 11, after last weekend’s World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Eighteen out of the 23 who were in the squad that drew goalless with Uganda on Friday, travelled to South Africa with coach Avram Grant and the rest of the technical team.

Some players including Jonathan Mensah, Jordan Ayew and Afriyie Acquah could not travel with the team due to injuries.

The friendly is part of the team’s preparations for their next World Cup qualifier against Egypt which will be played in Cairo next month.

Below are the players who travelled to South Africa for the friendly:

1. Adam Kawarasey
2. Harrison Afful
3. Daniel Amartey
4. Enoch Adu Kofi
5. Gilbert Koomson
6. Thomas Partey
7. Razak Braimah
8. Mubarak Wakaso
9. Baba Rahman
10. Agyemang Badu
11. John Boye
12. Edwin Gyimah
13. David Accam
14. Samuel Tetteh
15. Frank Acheampong
16. Christian Atsu
17. Majeed Waris
18. Asamoah Gyan

