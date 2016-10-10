Tiger Woods: World wants to know if golfer is ready to roar in return

Tiger Woods, 14 months removed from his last competitive outing, nearing his 41st birthday and in recovery from multiple back surgeries, still ignites interest like no other golfer.

The 14-time major champion will tee it up on Thursday at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California, in his first competitive start since a 10th-place finish at the Wyndham Championship on August 23 of 2015.

The normally low-key Safeway Open, start of the USPGA Tour's 2016-17 season in California's Wine Country north of San Francisco, is suddenly the center of the golfing world.

"I'm sort of glad I'm not there that week," Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy said when Woods announced the projected timetable for his return in September. "It's going to be a bit of a circus."

Compared to 45 media outlets credentialed in 2015, 106 are credentialed for this year, with organizers doubling the physical size of their media center.

Team USA Vice-Captain Tiger Woods watches the singles matches during the 41st Ryder Cup, at Hazeltine National Golf Course in Chaska, Minnesota, on October 2, 2016 (AFP/File)

