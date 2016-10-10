2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Asamoah Gyan hails Uganda

Asamoah Gyan has lauded the Cranes of Uganda for keeping a clean sheet against Ghana on Friday in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Ghana were held to a goalless draw by Uganda in Tamale on Friday, despite the Black Stars creating some goal scoring opportunities.

Gyan, who returned to the Black Stars after missing out on several games lately lasted the entire minutes during the match, but couldn't find the back of the net.

He has therefore hailed Uganda for defending well against the Black Stars.

"Any team that plays against Ghana doubles their preparations. Uganda defended very well, and they must be commended. We had a couple of chances to have won the game, but they defended excellently," Asamoah Gyan told Nhyira FM.

"We could have won the day with the few chances we had but kudos to the Cranes. They were the better side defensively and were disciplined with their tactics,

