World Cup Qualifier: Thomas Mueller - zero to hero for Germany

It was not long ago that Thomas Mueller's lack of goals was a hot topic in football-mad Germany.

The 27-year-old failed to score in six matches at Euro 2016 leaving some wondering if the Bayern Munich star had lost his goal touch.

But after 599 minutes without scoring for the national team, the self-confident Mueller dismissed any doubts by scoring four goals in his last two internationals to put Germany firmly on the path to the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

After netting twice in Germany's away win against Norway last month, Mueller banged in two more in Saturday's 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic in Hamburg.

Next up is Northern Ireland, who haven't won in Germany for nearly 33 years, in Hanover on Tuesday.

Another double in that game would give Mueller a hat-trick of two-goal hauls for his country.

His four goals have helped leave the Germans with a perfect record from their two World Cup qualifiers so far to top Group C.

Bizarrely, Mueller has yet to score for Bayern in six German league games this season.

Never one to miss the chance to poke some gentle fun at the German media, he planted his tongue firmly in his cheek when the subject was broached in post-match interviews after the Czech win. 'Tragically ironic'

Germany's midfielder Thomas Mueller (R) is congratulated by teammate Jonas Hector after scoring a goal during their 2018 World Cup qualifier match against Czech Republic, in Hamburg, on October 8, 2016 (AFP/File)

