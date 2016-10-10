Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Cricket | 10 October 2016 11:25 CET

Phillip Hughes: Cricketer's death 'inevitable' after blow

The death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes was likely "inevitable" after he was struck by a ball, an inquest heard Monday as it raised concerns about on-field sledging and short, fast deliveries.

Hughes, who played 26 Tests, died from bleeding on the brain in November 2014 after being hit on the neck by a rising ball while batting in a domestic match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Quite clearly the death was a terrible accident," Coroner Michael Barnes said at the opening of the five-day inquest. "But that does not mean that cricket cannot be made safer."

The death of the 25-year-old, who had risen through the ranks to play for his country, stunned Australia and the world cricket community, sparking an outpouring of grief.

