Phillip Hughes: Cricketer's death 'inevitable' after blow

The death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes was likely "inevitable" after he was struck by a ball, an inquest heard Monday as it raised concerns about on-field sledging and short, fast deliveries.

Hughes, who played 26 Tests, died from bleeding on the brain in November 2014 after being hit on the neck by a rising ball while batting in a domestic match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Quite clearly the death was a terrible accident," Coroner Michael Barnes said at the opening of the five-day inquest. "But that does not mean that cricket cannot be made safer."

The death of the 25-year-old, who had risen through the ranks to play for his country, stunned Australia and the world cricket community, sparking an outpouring of grief.

play

Phillip Hughes 2014 accident (AFP Graphic)



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh