2018 World Cup: Chaos in Ghana team led to shaky Uganda draw - Egypt coach Cuper

Egypt coach says Hector Cuper he is not surprised that Uganda managed to hold hot favourites Ghana in Tamale in their 2018 World Cup qualifier hinting that the chaos surrounding the Black Stars led to the uninspiring result.

The Cranes managed to frustrate the Black Stars as they held the three-time World Cup participants to a goalless draw in the northern Ghanaian city.

Ghana's preparation for Friday's match was dominated by clashes between the Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye and the Ghana FA.

The Sports Minster says he wants to decide the schedule of the team while the GFA says it is the competent body to manage affairs of the side.

This comes after months after quarrels between the two bodies with the Mr Vanderpuye seeking to control the affairs of the team since he took over.

Few weeks ago he rejected the call-up of coach Avram Grant insisting only home-based players must be used for a dead rubber Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

The GFA defended the coach that the match would be used as a preparatory game for the World Cup qualifier against Uganda but the minister rejected the call and refused to pay for tickets for the match.

This resulted in players paying for their own tickets to play the match destroying Avram Grant's chance for an effective preparation.

Few days before Friday's match, the sports minister said he will block the GFA from organising a friendly for the team against South Africa to prepare the Black Stars for the next match against Egypt.

Cuper hints the chaos surrounding the Black Stars team in the run up to the match against Uganda made it easy for the Cranes to hold Ghana.

'I am not surprised with the draw between Ghana and Uganda as football always rewards the best team,' Cuper was quoted as saying by the Egyptian Football Association's (EFA) official website after the match.

The ex-Inter Milan boss added there are no small teams in Africa in modern days saying football rewards only those who put in the effort.

Ghana will travel to Egypt next month in the second round of the qualifiers.

