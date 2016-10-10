Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 10 October 2016 06:55 CET

2018 World Cup: African results & scorers after 1st round of qualifiers

Full results and scorers from the first round of matches in the group stage of the African qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.

Group A
DR Congo 4-0 Libya
Scorers: Dieumerci Mbokani 6, 56, Jonathan Bolingi 45, Firmin Ndombe 69

Tunisia 2-0 Guinea
Scorers: Aymen Abdennour 58, Ahmed Akaichi 80

Group B
Algeria 1-1 Cameroon
Scorers: Hilal Soudani 7 / Benjamin Moukandjo 24

Zambia 1-2 Nigeria
Scorers: Collins Mbesuma 71 / Alex Iwobi 33, Kelechi Iheanacho 43

Group C
Ivory Coast 3-1 Mali
Scorers: Jonathan Kodjia 26, Salif Coulibaly 31og, Gervinho 34 / Sambou Yatabara 18

Gabon 0-0 Morocco
Group D
Burkina Faso 1-1 South Africa
Scorers: Banou Diawara 90 / Dean Furman 81

Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde
Scorers: Balde Diao Keita 25, Moussa Sow 80

Group E
Ghana 0-0 Uganda
Congo 1-2 Egypt
Scorers: Ferebory Dore 24 / Salah 41, Abdalla El Said 58

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

We Are Not Created To Fear Our Future But To Shape It
By: Jackson O. Uzodinma,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img