2018 World Cup: African results & scorers after 1st round of qualifiers

Full results and scorers from the first round of matches in the group stage of the African qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.

Group A

DR Congo 4-0 Libya

Scorers: Dieumerci Mbokani 6, 56, Jonathan Bolingi 45, Firmin Ndombe 69

Tunisia 2-0 Guinea

Scorers: Aymen Abdennour 58, Ahmed Akaichi 80

Group B

Algeria 1-1 Cameroon

Scorers: Hilal Soudani 7 / Benjamin Moukandjo 24

Zambia 1-2 Nigeria

Scorers: Collins Mbesuma 71 / Alex Iwobi 33, Kelechi Iheanacho 43

Group C

Ivory Coast 3-1 Mali

Scorers: Jonathan Kodjia 26, Salif Coulibaly 31og, Gervinho 34 / Sambou Yatabara 18

Gabon 0-0 Morocco

Group D

Burkina Faso 1-1 South Africa

Scorers: Banou Diawara 90 / Dean Furman 81

Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde

Scorers: Balde Diao Keita 25, Moussa Sow 80

Group E

Ghana 0-0 Uganda

Congo 1-2 Egypt

Scorers: Ferebory Dore 24 / Salah 41, Abdalla El Said 58

