2018 World Cup: African results & scorers after 1st round of qualifiers
Full results and scorers from the first round of matches in the group stage of the African qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.
Group A
DR Congo 4-0 Libya
Scorers: Dieumerci Mbokani 6, 56, Jonathan Bolingi 45, Firmin Ndombe 69
Tunisia 2-0 Guinea
Scorers: Aymen Abdennour 58, Ahmed Akaichi 80
Group B
Algeria 1-1 Cameroon
Scorers: Hilal Soudani 7 / Benjamin Moukandjo 24
Zambia 1-2 Nigeria
Scorers: Collins Mbesuma 71 / Alex Iwobi 33, Kelechi Iheanacho 43
Group C
Ivory Coast 3-1 Mali
Scorers: Jonathan Kodjia 26, Salif Coulibaly 31og, Gervinho 34 / Sambou Yatabara 18
Gabon 0-0 Morocco
Group D
Burkina Faso 1-1 South Africa
Scorers: Banou Diawara 90 / Dean Furman 81
Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde
Scorers: Balde Diao Keita 25, Moussa Sow 80
Group E
Ghana 0-0 Uganda
Congo 1-2 Egypt
Scorers: Ferebory Dore 24 / Salah 41, Abdalla El Said 58
