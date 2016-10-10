Norway-based Shadrach Eghan shaping well for Ghana U23

Norway-based Ghanaian midfielder Shadrach Eghan is shaping well for the Ghana U 23 side with his age above competing at the U20 level.

Shadrach will be 23 this year and looks set for the Ghana U 23 side with his recent performance for Stabaek.

Despite being on loan from FC Twente, the talented Ghanaian attacking midfielder doesn't look resemble a player on loan as his fighting spirit has been unmatched.

Shadrach's dip in form compelled FC Twente to send him on loan to the Norwegian side but observers say his recent attitude at training and fighting spirit have attracted praises from technical team of his new club.

The former Golden Boot Academy midfielder joined the club in the middle of the Norwegian season and is fighting hard to guide the team from relegation.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

