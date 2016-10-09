AWCQ 2018: Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Senegal record victories

Nigeria began their group campaign in Africa's 2018 World Cup qualifiers with a 2-1 victory away to Zambia on Sunday in Group B, as Egypt defeated Congo 2-1 in Brazzaville in Group E.

Nigeria's goals came in the first half from two of the English Premier League's rising stars.

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi put the Super Eagles ahead in the 32nd minute.

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho added a second ten minutes later to put Gernot Rohr's side 2-0 up.

In a fast-paced match with chances at both ends in Ndola, Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi almost gave his side a 3-0 lead in the second half, only to see his long-range volley tipped over the bar by Zambia goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene.

Zambia pushed for a reply and were rewarded in the 71st minute when Collins Mbesuma grabbed one back.

Despite much pressure from the home team, Nigeria held on to record an away win to go top of Group B - one of the toughest in World Cup qualifying.

The other two teams in Group B, Algeria and Cameroon , face each other in Blida later on Sunday night.

All four teams are previous African champions.

Tunisia were 2-0 winners over Guinea in Group A in Monastir later on Sunday.

Second half goals from Aymen Abdennour and Ahmed Akaichi gave the North Africans a victory which puts them second in Group A, behind the Democratic Republic of Congo who beat Libya 4-0 on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, there were opening group wins for Ivory Coast and Senegal. Gabon were held goalless by Morocco with Burkina Faso also dropping points at home against South Africa, 1-1.

Only the five group winners will qualify for Russia 2018 from Africa.