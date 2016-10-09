AWCQ: Egypt go top of Ghana's group with win over Congo
Egypt rallied to beat Congo 2-1 at the Stade Municipal de Kintele in Brazzaville to take the lead in Group E.
Earlier on Friday, Ghana drew 0-0 with Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium.
It was Congo who broke the deadlock six minutes before the half-hour mark through Ferebory Dore who headed home for the opener to beat legendary goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary.
But the lead only lasted for seventeen minutes as Mohamed Salah made it 1-1 for Egypt after heading home a superb Mohamed Abdel-Shafy cross.
The Pharaohs took the lead in the 73rd minute through Abdallah Saied who was set-up by Salah.
Saied nearly made it 3-1 to the Pharaohs in stoppage time, but Congo goalkeeper Gildas Kiwoko came off his goalline to deny the attacker.
Egypt will host Ghana next month and a win will all but confirm their status as firm favourites to qualify for a first World Cup finals since 1990.
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports