Sports News | 9 October 2016 23:06 CET

AWCQ: Egypt go top of Ghana's group with win over Congo

By MyJoyOnline

Egypt rallied to beat Congo 2-1 at the Stade Municipal de Kintele in Brazzaville to take the lead in Group E.

Earlier on Friday, Ghana drew 0-0 with Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

It was Congo who broke the deadlock six minutes before the half-hour mark through Ferebory Dore who headed home for the opener to beat legendary goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary.

But the lead only lasted for seventeen minutes as Mohamed Salah made it 1-1 for Egypt after heading home a superb Mohamed Abdel-Shafy cross.

The Pharaohs took the lead in the 73rd minute through Abdallah Saied who was set-up by Salah.

Saied nearly made it 3-1 to the Pharaohs in stoppage time, but Congo goalkeeper Gildas Kiwoko came off his goalline to deny the attacker.

Egypt will host Ghana next month and a win will all but confirm their status as firm favourites to qualify for a first World Cup finals since 1990.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

