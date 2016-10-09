Accra-Abiola Rangers wins UBA Mini-Olympic games in Accra

By Kodjo Adams/William Fiabu

Accra, Oct 8, GNA - Abiola Rangers, emerged winners of the second edition of a Mini-Olympic Games organised by the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Ghana, at the Kotobabi Wembley park at the weekend in Accra.

The competing teams include Abiola Rangers, Uzoka United, Lion Prime and Africa Pride Stars.

At the end of the competition, Abiola Rangers had a total points of 27, Uzoka United got 24 points, Lion Prime got 23 points while Africa Pride Stars had 10 points.

The event brought together staff from various branches of the bank in Accra participating in games like ludu, tug of peace, lime and spoon, athletics, football, and Kinsoba dance.

Mrs Abiola Bawuah, the Chief Executive Officer of UBA Ghana, said the competition was organised due to the Rio 2016 Olympics, and that the bank has been organizing a quarterly jogging exercise, to keep fit and maintain good health standards among the staff.

Mrs Abiola Bawuah, noted that that the event is organized in the 19 countries the bank is operating across the globe to unify the staff as team work and create awareness of the bank within the Accra Kotobabi environs.

She said the Mini Olympics is also organized by all branches in the various regions of the country, adding that a exercising is important for a sound mind and the relaxation of the body system.

Mrs Bawuah urged the staff to give out their best and work assiduously to meet the bank's target, as well as ensure effective customer relations to all clients.

