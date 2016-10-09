Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 9 October 2016 23:00 CET

Accra-Abiola Rangers wins UBA Mini-Olympic games in Accra

By GNA

By Kodjo Adams/William Fiabu
Accra, Oct 8, GNA - Abiola Rangers, emerged winners of the second edition of a Mini-Olympic Games organised by the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Ghana, at the Kotobabi Wembley park at the weekend in Accra.

The competing teams include Abiola Rangers, Uzoka United, Lion Prime and Africa Pride Stars.

At the end of the competition, Abiola Rangers had a total points of 27, Uzoka United got 24 points, Lion Prime got 23 points while Africa Pride Stars had 10 points.

The event brought together staff from various branches of the bank in Accra participating in games like ludu, tug of peace, lime and spoon, athletics, football, and Kinsoba dance.

Mrs Abiola Bawuah, the Chief Executive Officer of UBA Ghana, said the competition was organised due to the Rio 2016 Olympics, and that the bank has been organizing a quarterly jogging exercise, to keep fit and maintain good health standards among the staff.

Mrs Abiola Bawuah, noted that that the event is organized in the 19 countries the bank is operating across the globe to unify the staff as team work and create awareness of the bank within the Accra Kotobabi environs.

She said the Mini Olympics is also organized by all branches in the various regions of the country, adding that a exercising is important for a sound mind and the relaxation of the body system.

Mrs Bawuah urged the staff to give out their best and work assiduously to meet the bank's target, as well as ensure effective customer relations to all clients.

GNA

Sports News

It is not about the challenges that confronts you,it is about what you do with those challenges.
By: Josh Tackie
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img