Mustafa Kapi: 14 year-old makes Galatasaray debut

It's been quite a couple of months for youth debuts. Early in October we saw 13-year-old Karamoko Dembele make his bow with the Celtic U20 side, but now, Galatasaray have done one better. On Saturday, 14-year-old Mustafa Kapi made his senior debut with the club.

Born in 2002, Mustafa Kapı is the youngest football player to play for Galatasaray.

