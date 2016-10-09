Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 9 October 2016 21:10 CET

Mustafa Kapi: 14 year-old makes Galatasaray debut

It's been quite a couple of months for youth debuts. Early in October we saw 13-year-old Karamoko Dembele make his bow with the Celtic U20 side, but now, Galatasaray have done one better. On Saturday, 14-year-old Mustafa Kapi made his senior debut with the club.

Born in 2002, Mustafa KapÄ± is the youngest football player to play for Galatasaray. #GSlive https://t.co/INy1naYtTW — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

