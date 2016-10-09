2018 World Cup: Egypt win in Congo to top group E

Hector Cuper-managed Egypt won their first third-round 2018 World Cup qualifier despite going down early to Republic of Congo in Brazzaville.

Ferebory Dore of Ligue 1's Angers put the hosts ahead on 24minutes, but AS Roma's Mohamed Salah equalised just before half-time.

Abdallah Said of Cairo giants Al Ahly fired in the winner on 58 minutes and the Pharaohs held on from there.

