Sports News | 9 October 2016 17:25 CET

2018 World Cup qualifier Group B: Nigeria sneak past Zambia on the road

A pair of first half goals in two minutes ensured Nigeria got their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying campaign off to a flyer with a 2-1 win at Zambia.

It is the first win for the Super Eagles in Zambia and also the first defeat for the Chipolopolo aat the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Arsenal youngster Iwobi put Nigeria in front from inside the box after poor defending by the home team.

Kelechi Iheanacho of Manchester City then doubled the Eagles advantage in the 42nd minute when he was released by Mikel, he then rounded up goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, before slotting home by the post.

Zambia pulled a goal back in the 70th minute through star striker Collins Mbesuma, when he capitalized on a blunder inside the box by Kenneth Omeruo.

Sports News

