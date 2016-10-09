Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 9 October 2016

2018 World Cup qualifier Group C: Ivory Coast rally to crush Mali in Bouake

African champions Ivory Coast recovered from an early goal to beat Mali 3-1 in their opening 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C qualifier at the Stade BouakÃ© on Saturday.

The Elephants scored three goals in eight minutes to go summit of the pool after Gabon and Morocco played to a goalless stalemate.

Sambou Yatabare capitalized on a breakdown in communication between Eric Bailly and Sylvain Gabohouo open the scoring.

The goal sparked the hosts into life, with Aston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia leveling matters with a crisp shot from range in the 26th minute.

The Elephants hit the front seven minutes later; Salif Coulibaly unlucky to see his attempted clearance from a Serge Aurier cross fly into the back of his own net.

Gervinho doubled the lead for the hosts in the 34th minute.

Ivory Coast are seeking a fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup finals qualification berth.

