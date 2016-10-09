2018 World Cup qualifier Group A: Mbokani hits brace as DR Congo thump Libya
Democratic Republic of Congo brushed aside Libya 4-0 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier Group A on Saturday evening at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa.
It took only six minutes for Dieumerci Mbokani to fire DRC into the lead with a left-footed finish with Yannick Bolasie grabbing an assist.
Jonathan Bolingi doubled DRC's lead when he scored with a left-footed effort deep inside the Libyan box and the home side were leading 2-0 at half-time.
The Leopards continued their dominance in the second-half they went on to score twice Mbokani and Ndombe Mubele.
