Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 9 October 2016 15:10 CET

Arkadiusz Milik: Napoli's striker out for 'months'

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik could be out for several months after suffering a knee injury in Poland's World Cup qualifier win against Denmark.

The Polish football federation said Sunday he will probably need surgery on the injured left knee which suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage during Poland's 3-2 win against Denmark in Warsaw on Saturday.

"Arek Milik has undergone tests on his injured knee, which have shown damage to the anterior cruciate ligament," Kwiatkowski, the federation spokesman, said on Twitter.

"Arek will return to Napoli on Sunday. He is likely to have to undergo surgery and could be out for several months."

Milik, 22, joined Napoli in August from Ajax and has made a huge impact at the Serie A club. And after two rounds of the Champions League for Napoli he is joint top scorer on three goals along with Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) and Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Either you drink deep or you don't taste it.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img