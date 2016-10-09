England: Southgate makes winning start

First-half goals by Daniel Sturridge and Dele Alli earned England a laboured 2-0 win over minnows Malta on Saturday in interim manager Gareth Southgate's first game in charge.

Southgate has stepped into the breach following the departure of Sam Allardyce, who was brought down by a newspaper sting, and saw his side secure a successive World Cup qualifying victory.

Sturridge and Alli struck within nine minutes of each other at a nearly full but subdued Wembley, but England were unable to swell their lead despite monopolising possession.

"I thought first half we played well. We could and should have scored more goals," said Southgate, whose side were booed by some fans at the final whistle.

"Their goalkeeper made some good saves and subconsciously I think some of our players looked after themselves physically in the second half.

"We missed a couple of good chances, but given where we were 10 days ago, I am pleased with the result."

Dele Alli (left) celebrates with Jesse Lingard after scoring their England's second goal against Malta (AFP)

