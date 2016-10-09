England 2 v Malta 0: Five things we learnt from World Cup qualifier

Gareth Southgate's reign as England interim manager started with a 2-0 victory over Malta at Wembley. Here we look at five things we learnt from Saturday's World Cup qualifier:

Southgate faces challenges

When Daniel Sturridge put England ahead midway through the first half, Gareth Southgate punched the air as if celebrating a last-minute winner in a cup final.

It was a revealing response from a man who harbours genuine ambitions of turning his temporary spell at the England helm into a permanent position following his unexpected chance to replace Sam Allardyce.

Yet Southgate, who stepped up from coaching England's Under-21s following Allardyce's embarrassing exit last week, will have finished his first match in charge with mixed feelings after a largely lethargic England were jeered in the closing stages.

England's opening goal by Daniel Sturridge (left) made Gareth Southgate punch the air in delight (AFP)

