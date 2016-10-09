Germany: Mueller brace inspires impressive win

Thomas Mueller netted twice as Germany eased to an impressive 3-0 home win over the Czech Republic to keep them top of their World Cup qualifying group on Saturday.

It leaves Germany with a perfect six points ahead of Tuesday's next qualifier, home to Northern Ireland, who beat San Marino 4-0 in Belfast.

Germany stay top of Group C on goal difference from surprise-package Azerbaijan on the road to Russia 2018.

"We can be very happy with the win and we had a good grip on the game," said Germany coach Joachim Loew.

"After 60 minutes you could see the opposition had run themselves into the ground and didn't have any more clear chances."

After Mueller gave Germany an early lead, Toni Kroos weighed in with a crisp strike just after the break.

