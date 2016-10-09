Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 9 October 2016 14:26 CET

Germany: Mueller brace inspires impressive win

Thomas Mueller netted twice as Germany eased to an impressive 3-0 home win over the Czech Republic to keep them top of their World Cup qualifying group on Saturday.

It leaves Germany with a perfect six points ahead of Tuesday's next qualifier, home to Northern Ireland, who beat San Marino 4-0 in Belfast.

Germany stay top of Group C on goal difference from surprise-package Azerbaijan on the road to Russia 2018.

"We can be very happy with the win and we had a good grip on the game," said Germany coach Joachim Loew.

"After 60 minutes you could see the opposition had run themselves into the ground and didn't have any more clear chances."

After Mueller gave Germany an early lead, Toni Kroos weighed in with a crisp strike just after the break.

play

Toni Kroos (centre) weighed in with a crisp strike for Germany just after the break (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

A christian seeks what is right and good and not what is right and evil.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannheim
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img