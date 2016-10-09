International Friendly: Mexico edge New Zealand 2-1 in friendly

Giovani dos Santos returned to international action with a goal for Mexico in their 2-1 friendly victory over New Zealand in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Los Angeles Galaxy striker dos Santos, in uniform for Mexico for the first time since July of last year, converted a penalty to open the scoring in the 29th minute.

Marco Rojas pulled New Zealand level a minute into the second half, but Marco Fabian grabbed a winner in the 56th for Mexico -- who had beaten New Zealand 9-3 on aggregate in their 2014 World Cup qualifying playoff.

New Zealand, who won their fifth Oceania Nations Cup in June to qualify for the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia next year, came into the match unbeaten in their seven prior internationals.

Jordan Silva, Hedgardo Marin and Jesus Gallardo all started for Mexico, who were without veteran Javier Hernandez.

play

Jesus Duenas (L) of Mexico fights for the ball with New Zeland's Deklan Wynne during their friendly match at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 8, 2016 (AFP)

