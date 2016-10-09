Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 9 October 2016 13:40 CET

Ghana Premier League: Elmina Sharks signs Anthony Yerful and Felix Addo

Ghana Premier League new comers Elmina Sharks have been busy in the transfer market as they have announced the signing of ex-Ashanti Gold midfielder Anthony Yerful and Liberty Professionals forward Felix Addo.

Yerful and Addo signed three years each with the club and they are expected to help the club make a meaningful impact in the upcoming Premier League.

Yerful played for the Miners last season but he was released by the Obuasi based club after his contract expired at the end of the season.

