Sports News | 9 October 2016 13:40 CET

U-17 Women's World Cup: Evans Adotey hails Sandra Owusu-Ansah

Black Maidens coach Evans Adotey has lauded the exploits of captain Sandra Owusu-Ansah following his side's qualification into the quarter finals of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.

The West African side booked their ticket to the next stage of the competition after beating Paraguay 1-0 in the final game in Group D thanks to Owusu-Ansah's 25 yard volley.

Adotey has heap praises on his captain for her performances in the ongoing championship, as she has scored two goals in three games.

'Sandra, our captain, can score goals from all over the pitch and she showed that again today. I'm very proud of her,' Adotey said after the game.

Sports News

By: Francis Tawiah
