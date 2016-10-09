Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 9 October 2016 13:06 CET

Afriyie Acquah still injured after Uganda crock, to miss Bafana friendly

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah was stretchered off in the second half against Uganda and will miss the team's next match.

The Black Stars are billed to face Bafana Bafana in an international friendly on Tuesday, but the Italy-based player has been confirmed as injured.

He picked up a knock in the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Tamale on Friday which finished 0-0. It led to a sub by experienced Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, which tactically altered the game.

The Ghana Football Association have not revealed the extent of his injury or confirmed the squad which will head to South Africa.

South Africa come into this friendly after drawing 1-1 with Burkina Faso on Saturday night. Bafana were just a couple of minutes from bagging the first away win of the group stage of African qualifying for the 2018 World Cup when their hosts leveled in Ouagadougou.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Gary Al-Smith

If you start the war, I will be ready to fight it to the end
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
