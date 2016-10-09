FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Sandra Owusu named Player of the Match against Paraguay

Skipper Sandra Owusu-Ansah scored a stunning winner, as Ghana qualified for the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Paraguay.

The Ghanaian captain would not be denied a goal, after Black Maidens had piled pressure on their opponent, she conjured up a spectacular clincher. Acheampong cushioned the ball into her path 25 yards from goal and Owusu-Ansah took it first time on the volley, sending a right-foot shot looping into the top right-hand corner.

Sandra Owusu-Ansah following her goal that secured her side a place in the quarter finals was named the Player of the Game.

The Black Maidens, who will now face Korea DPR in the last eight, had to work hard for the result but, despite not being at the best, were undoubtedly worthy winners.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh