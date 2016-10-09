Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 9 October 2016 12:55 CET

World Cup Qualifiers: Micho plays mind games with Ghana: You are still favourites in group

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic claims Ghana are still favourites to reach the 2018 World Cup from Group E despite dropping two points at home against the Cranes.

The East Africans put up a magnificent defensive display at the Tamale Stadium to extend their unbeaten run against the Black Stars to three games and earn a point as the group stage of world cup qualifying in Africa begun on Friday.

'For me with all due respect to Egypt, Ghana is still favourites for this group', he said.  'You saw the performance. They just did not score. It was not easy in this hostile weather. Ghana are favourites but they need to pick up and work hard.' READ ALSO: Avram Grant confident of qualification despite Uganda draw

The Serbian has supervised Uganda's return to the Nations Cup after a 38-year absence and the point in Tamale means they have started the world cup qualifiers in the best possible way. But he is not getting carried away.

